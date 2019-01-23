Tickets for a fundraiser to provide extra money to enhance educational opportunities for Hermiston School District students are now on sale.
The 10th annual Beach & Beef fundraiser benefits the Hermiston Education Foundation. The crab and beef dinner and auction is Saturday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.) at Eastern Oregon Trade & Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road. The auction will include artwork created by local students and community members.
Tickets are $40 each and are available at the Hermiston School District office, Hermiston Chamber of Commerce and online at www.eventbrite.com.
For more information, visit www.hermistoneducationfoundation.org or call 541-567-5215.
