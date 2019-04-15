HERMISTON — It’s almost time to put on your dancing shoes — tickets are available for Me and My Prince Ball.
The formal/semi-formal event provides an opportunity to build special memories for girls of all ages and their fathers/father figures. In its 15th year, the dance’s theme is “Across the Universe.” The event is Saturday, May 18 from 6-9 p.m. at Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston. It’s organized by Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington Service Unit 22.
Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at 60 Minute Photo, 1000 N. First St., or the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce, 1055 S. Highway 395, Suite 111. Admission includes a portrait, corsage, boutonniere, refreshments and photo booth fun. Organizers encourage people to buy tickets early as they are expected to sell out.
For more information, call Michelle Kane at 541-564-5985.
