A tree decorated by the Hermiston Gun Club was among the items up for bid during the 2018 Festival of Trees in Hermiston. Tickets are now on sale for designated time slots for this year’s event, which is Dec. 4, 2021, at the Hermiston Community Center.
HERMISTON — Tickets are now on sale for Hermiston’s Festival of Trees 2021.
This year’s event is Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. The purchase of tickets will include a time slot for shopping, bidding and viewing of trees and holiday items:
• 2-3 p.m., family hour, $25/per family.
• 3-4 p.m., individuals, $20/per person.
• 4-5 p.m., 5-6 p.m. or 6-7 p.m., adults 21 and older, $20/per person (includes wine tasting at the event).
The annual fundraiser benefits the Good Shepherd Community Health Foundation and Hermiston Kiwanis Club. Both entities use funds to support projects in the community, including those that focus on health and wellness, and programs that provide opportunities for children and youths.
Tickets can be purchased at the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce, 630 S. Highway 395. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/HermistonFestivalofTrees or send a message via the event’s Facebook page. In addition, an upcoming community story in the East Oregonian will provide additional details.
