Ned LeDoux

LeDoux

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon kick-off concert is just around the corner.

Organizers announced earlier this year that Nashville recording artist Kip Moore is the concert headliner. The singer-songwriter will share some of his chart-topping tunes on the Saturday leading up to Round-Up week. The concert is Sept. 10, 7 p.m. at Happy Canyon Arena, 1601 Westgate. The gates open at 6 p.m.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.