PENDLETON — The Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon kick-off concert is just around the corner.
Organizers announced earlier this year that Nashville recording artist Kip Moore is the concert headliner. The singer-songwriter will share some of his chart-topping tunes on the Saturday leading up to Round-Up week. The concert is Sept. 10, 7 p.m. at Happy Canyon Arena, 1601 Westgate. The gates open at 6 p.m.
A troubadour in the truest sense, Moore released his most recent studio album, “Wild World,” after traveling the globe to places like Maui, Costa Rica, Australia and Scotland. The self-described lone wolf found peace as he wrote a collection of songs.
And in mid-June, it was announced that singer-songwriter Ned LeDoux is the opening act. Carrying on his father’s musical legacy — Chris LeDoux, a cowboy crooner and rodeo champion, died in 2005 — he’s bringing a new voice to the LeDoux name.
Known for his high-energy shows, LeDoux mixes his western roots with the rock and roll influences of his youth. In addition to headlining his own shows, LeDoux has opened for Garth Brooks, Toby Keith and Aaron Watson.
Tickets range from $51-$90. Also, VIP packages are available for $156, which includes dinner before the concert and beverages during the show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.