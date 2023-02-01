ATHENA — Five individuals and two teams are the latest inductees into the Weston-McEwen High School Hall of Fame. The 2022-23 honorees include John Huntsman, Charles "Chuck" Price, Dennis Dauble, Doug Winn, Deborah "Deb" Glover, and the 1973-74 and 1974-75 girls' basketball teams.
John Huntsman
A 1965 La Grande High School graduate, Huntsman played football and attended both Ricks College and Eastern Oregon College — where he was inducted into the athletic hall of fame at both schools.
After graduating with honors while majoring in Spanish and physical education, he spent his entire 40-year career in the Athena-Weston School District. Referred to as "Senor," Huntsman taught algebra, driver's education, physical education, health and Spanish, which included numerous spring break student trips to Mexico. In addition, he coached multiple sports at the high school and junior high.
Chuck Price
A 1965 Weston graduate, Price was a three-sport athlete, including playing on the football team that placed second in state his senior year. A proud veteran, he served as a pilot in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War, later retiring from the Air Force Reserves in 1997 with the rank of major.
An active community volunteer, Price was recognized as the 2012 Weston Citizen of the Year and was selected as grand marshal of the 2019 Weston Pioneer Picnic. And last year, he received the Outstanding Service to the Weston Community and Alumni Award.
Dennis Dauble
A three-sport athlete at Weston, Dauble also was the 1968 class salutatorian, played drums, participated in drama and served on the newspaper staff. In addition, he was active in Boy Scouts, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout.
He continued his education at Washington State University and Oregon State University, where he received a Ph.D. in fisheries. He worked for 36 years at the Pacific Northwest Laboratory, including as a researcher and manager.
The author of several books, Dauble has led many educational workshops and has written outdoor columns, including for the East Oregonian.
Doug Winn
A 1965 Weston graduate, Winn was student body president and a three-sport athlete. He played both offense and defense on the football team that placed second in state in 1964.
He went on to earn a bachelor's degree in architecture and a master's in business administration at the University of Oregon. During his career, he has worked on such projects as the Tacoma Art Museum, the Hult Center for the Performing Arts in Eugene and the Experience Music Project (now the Museum of Pop Culture) in Seattle, as well as many others.
Deb Glover
After graduating from Hillsboro High School in 1967, Glover participated in women's crew at Oregon State University. Transferring to Eastern Oregon University, she played field hockey, basketball and track while pursuing an education degree.
Glover has taught/substituted in the AWSD for 50 years and just completed her 40th year as the middle school volleyball coach. She received a Crystal Apple award in 2011 from the InterMountain Education Service District.
Glover is active in 4-H and FFA leadership. She was the 2009 Umatilla County Fair grand marshal and received the 2003 Athena Citizen of the Year award.
Girls' basketball teams
Recognized for their prowess on the hardwood, the 1973-74 and 1974-75 girls' basketball teams were the first to compete at Weston-McEwen after Title IX provided opportunities for female athletes. According to a history provided by the school, they placed first in district in both seasons.
The players included Kathy Jackson, Tammy Sams, Jodi Salter, Georgiann Licht, Susan Hesketh, Denise Snider, Lori King, Liz Cahill, Paula Newbold, Susan Warren, Karla Hooker and Teresa Kaup.
Also known as the TigerScot Hall of Fame, Weston-McEwen High School and the Athena-Weston School District recognizes graduates, athletic teams, coaches and faculty members who have achieved and demonstrated high levels of success in their post-high school careers. To view a photo album of the Jan. 13 induction event, visit bit.ly/40hCL80.
