Weston-McEwen High School Hall of Fame

John Huntsman waves to the crowd after Sen. Bill Hansell announces his induction into the Weston-McEwen High School Hall of Fame on Jan. 13, 2023, in the school’s gymnasium in Athena. In all, five individuals and two sports teams were honored as 2022-23 inductees.

 Robert McLean/Contributed Photo

ATHENA — Five individuals and two teams are the latest inductees into the Weston-McEwen High School Hall of Fame. The 2022-23 honorees include John Huntsman, Charles "Chuck" Price, Dennis Dauble, Doug Winn, Deborah "Deb" Glover, and the 1973-74 and 1974-75 girls' basketball teams.

John Huntsman

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

Tags

Community Editor

Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.