Iden Harvill, 4, of Pendleton, is all smiles Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, while playing at the newly opened Til Taylor Splash Pad in Pendleton. Its operating hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 700 S.E. Dorion Ave.
Marta Poulson/Contributed Photo
PENDLETON — The Til Taylor Splash Pad opened during the weekend. And if the gleeful laughs Sunday morning, Aug. 15, from 4-year-old Iden Harvill of Pendleton are any indication, it’s a big hit.
The splash pad will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 700 S.E. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The control system will automatically shut off after hours, said Liam Hughes, Pendleton Parks and Recreation director.
“City staff and contractors have been working exceptionally hard to get the park open to the public as soon as possible,” Hughes said. “There is still some work to be done, but since the playground and splash pad are now complete, we have made the decision to open those so the kids can enjoy the play areas while we continue to work on the rest of the park.”
People arriving at the park will notice construction fencing still in place, separating the playground from areas currently under construction. The entrance to the playground will be temporarily limited to the Eighth Street side of the park, while Seventh Street is under construction. The parks department is asking parents to closely supervise their children and not allow them to manipulate fencing or access any active construction areas for their safety.
“We made the decision to erect temporary fencing so that the kids could get a chance to enjoy the park while the weather is still hot,” said Todd Kligel, parks supervisor. “We will continue to work on what we can around the playground, and we will come finish the rest once we shut the water off in the fall.”
The Pendleton Public Works Department is rebuilding Southeast Seventh Street adjacent to the park. The project will include additional parking spaces to service the park. In the meantime, parking is available on the Eighth Street side and surrounding streets, but the city is asking patrons to not take up church parking spots on Sundays and be respectful of area businesses and residences.
Hughes expressed excitement in seeing the project come together. He said it's been a joint effort with a number of city departments and outside contractors.
“Everyone has been really great about working together to provide something great for the community,” Hughes said.
