WALLA WALLA — The United Way of the Blue Mountains is excited to announce the return of its virtual singing competition. Sing United: Clash of the Blue Mountain Beats will celebrate and recognize great musical talent in area counties while helping the community grow stronger through the efforts of United Way.
The virtual singing competition and fundraiser is for local bands and musicians who are from, go to school, or have performed in or have ties to Walla Walla, Columbia, Umatilla, Morrow, Baker, Union, Wallowa, Grant, Harney or Malheur counties. The grand prize winner will receive $2,500 and an opportunity for live headline performances. Additional prizes will be announced. Money raised during tournament voting will support United Way in the fight for the health, education and financial stability of community members throughout the region.
“We have tremendous musical talent here,” said Christy Lieuallen, United Way executive director. “During the first Sing United competition, we heard from the artists that they felt the competition helped them grow as musicians, but even more as people.”
Sing United is a single-elimination bracket tournament organized by a selection committee. Musicians/bands must submit registration no later than May 16, 8 a.m.
The competition bracket and first round match-up dates will be announced soon after. The winner of each match-up is based on the number of votes in the United Way Sing United fundraiser. Each $1 contributed counts as one vote.
