As people are preparing to hand out Halloween candy, the first wave of bazaar shopping is just around the corner.
While some organizers host events to raise money, vendors are preparing to sell their wares as holiday shoppers are starting to check their lists. Area bazaars feature everything from handcrafted items and home-based business products to fine art and white elephant treasures.
Upcoming holiday bazaars include:
FRIENDS OF THE IRRIGON LIBRARY: Friday, Nov. 1 from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Irrigon branch of the Oregon Trail Library District, 490 N.E. Main Ave. (541-922-0138).
WOMEN’S ASSOCIATION OF UMATILLA PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Umatilla Presbyterian Church, 14 Martin Drive. (541-922-3250).
FAIR TRADE CRAFTS FAIR: Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 201 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Features fair-trade crafts from artisans of developing countries, including toys, musical instruments, crèches and jewelry. Also, a selection of coffee and chocolate. (541-276-7681).
SOUP & PIE SOCIAL AND FALL BAZAAR: Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ingle Chapel, 85372 Highway 339, Milton-Freewater. Lots of baked goods and homemade items (509-525-8055).
FARMERS MARKET CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pendleton Early Learning Center, 455 S.W. 13th St. Vendor fees ($25) benefits Pendleton Farmers’ Market. For an application, stop by Wanda’s Warm and Cozies Country Store, 324 S. Main St., Pendleton, or call call Wanda Alanis at 541-310-1116.
EAGLES AUXILIARY CRAFT BAZAAR: Saturday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St. Vendor tables available for $15 (541-377-5884).
SUN TERRACE HOLIDAY BAZAAR. Saturday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sun Terrace Assisted Living, 1550 N.W. 11th St. Vendor fee is $10 (you provide table/chairs). To reserve space, call/text GeorgeAnne Smith at 541-720-8441.
IONE AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY CRAFT BAZAAR: Saturday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ione Legion Hall, 325 W. Second St. Breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase. Vendor space is $10 per table; call Becky Rietmann at 541-720-2010 to reserve.
ALTRUSA HOLIDAY BAZAAR: Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate. Admission is $2. Includes 90+ vendors, kids’ activities, gift baskets, door prizes and a raffle with a $2,000 grand prize (tickets $5 each). Lunch available for purchase (www.facebook.com/altrusaofpendleton).
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: Saturday, Nov. 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. Features multiple vendors and pictures with Santa from 9 a.m. to noon (541-667-5018).
WILDHORSE HOLIDAY BAZAAR: Saturday, Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wildhorse Resort & Casino, Mission. More than 60 vendors offering food, gifts handcrafted items, holiday merchandise and photos with Santa from noon to 2 p.m. (541-966-1628).
RELAY FOR LIFE HOLIDAY BAZAAR: Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pendleton Early Learning Center, 455 S.W. 13th St. Vendor fee ($25) benefits the American Cancer Society. (Deidre Byrd 541-377-3334).
ARTIFACTORY HOLIDAY BAZAAR: Friday, Dec. 13 from 4-8 p.m. at Gilliam-Bisbee Building, 106 E. May St., Heppner. Benefits Heppner Day Care. For vendor space ($20), call Andrea Nelson at 541-720-4399.
ST. MARY’S BAZAAR: Saturday, Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Parish Hall, 800 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. Admission is $1, which includes a raffle ticket. Vendors offer a variety of handcrafted items; also breakfast available until noon. Vendor space is $60. (541-215-3464).
