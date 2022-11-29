Red Kettle campaign
Bell ringer Kevin Jernstrom of Pendleton greets customers while volunteering in November 2018 for The Salvation Army outside Bi-Mart in Pendleton. The 2022 Red Kettle campaign is seeking additional bell ringers for Pendleton and Hermiston.

 East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — The 2022 Red Kettle campaign is underway — and The Salvation Army Pendleton Corps is seeking additional bell ringers for locations in Pendleton and Hermiston.

Bell ringers are paid $12.50 per hour. They must have a clean appearance, be friendly and punctual. As seasonal workers, they are needed through Dec. 24.

