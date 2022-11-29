Bell ringer Kevin Jernstrom of Pendleton greets customers while volunteering in November 2018 for The Salvation Army outside Bi-Mart in Pendleton. The 2022 Red Kettle campaign is seeking additional bell ringers for Pendleton and Hermiston.
PENDLETON — The 2022 Red Kettle campaign is underway — and The Salvation Army Pendleton Corps is seeking additional bell ringers for locations in Pendleton and Hermiston.
Bell ringers are paid $12.50 per hour. They must have a clean appearance, be friendly and punctual. As seasonal workers, they are needed through Dec. 24.
Red Kettles and bell ringers often provide a visual and auditory reminder the Christmas season is just around the corner. Money raised helps ensure area families have a happy holiday season, providing funds for gifts, as well as hot meals, shelter and year-round social services.
The Salvation Army invites people to apply in person Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 150 S.E. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. For more information, search bit.ly/3VBcHBs or call 541-541-276-3369.
