PENDLETON — A valentine-themed open house is planned by the Cay-Uma-Wa Toastmasters to encourage locals to stop by and find out about the public speaking and leadership organization.
Members and guests during the Wednesday, Feb. 13 event will enjoy a regular meeting including prepared and impromptu speeches, evaluations, snacks and prizes. The meeting will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at the Wildhorse Towers Hotel Birch Room, 46510 Wildhorse Blvd., Pendleton.
In other club news, the group will participate in the “Talk Up Toastmasters” membership building contest through March 31. If the club adds five new, dual o reinstated members to their roster during that time, they will win a special ribbon to display on the club banner.
Cay-Uma-Wa Toastmasters meet each Wednesday at noon at the hotel. For more information about the club, visit https://1089523.toastmastersclubs.org.
