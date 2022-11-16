Tough Enough To Wear Pink donation

Pendleton Round-Up Tough Enough To Wear Pink co-chairs Casey White-Zollman, left, and Jill Gregg, center, accept a check from Clickit RV General Manager Kevin Smith on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. The Milton-Freewater recreational vehicle dealer made the donation as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

 Casey White-Zollman/Contributed Photo

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Round-Up Tough Enough To Wear Pink campaign received a financial boost earlier this month from Clickit RV in Milton-Freewater.

A portion of each sale from Sept. 15 — Round-Up’s designated Tough Enough To Wear Pink day — through the end of October — Breast Cancer Awareness Month — was donated by the recreational vehicle dealer. Jill Gregg and Casey White-Zollman, TETWP co-chairs, accepted a $3,000 check on Nov. 7 from general manager Kevin Smith.

