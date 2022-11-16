Pendleton Round-Up Tough Enough To Wear Pink co-chairs Casey White-Zollman, left, and Jill Gregg, center, accept a check from Clickit RV General Manager Kevin Smith on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. The Milton-Freewater recreational vehicle dealer made the donation as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Round-Up Tough Enough To Wear Pink campaign received a financial boost earlier this month from Clickit RV in Milton-Freewater.
A portion of each sale from Sept. 15 — Round-Up’s designated Tough Enough To Wear Pink day — through the end of October — Breast Cancer Awareness Month — was donated by the recreational vehicle dealer. Jill Gregg and Casey White-Zollman, TETWP co-chairs, accepted a $3,000 check on Nov. 7 from general manager Kevin Smith.
In a press release, White-Zollman said TETWP helps raise awareness about breast cancer and supports local breast cancer patients and survivors. Beneficiaries of the campaign, she said, are CHI St. Anthony Hospital’s Cancer Clinic, the Eastern Oregon Cancer Network and Kickin’ Cancer New Beginnings.
In addition to financial assistance and mileage reimbursement for medical care, the hospital’s cancer clinic supplies prosthetics, clothing and accessories to cancer patients in need. A local nonprofit, the cancer network provides housing in a private residence near the Eastern Oregon Cancer Center for patients and family members who can’t afford a place to stay while undergoing treatment. And the Kickin’ Cancer program offers massage therapy, personal training and exercise classes for recovering patients.
The campaign raises money through merchandise sales and donations during Tough Enough To Wear Pink Day each year at Pendleton Round-Up, through sponsorships and raffles. For more information, email White-Zollman at cmwzollman@gmail.com or visit bit.ly/3UYZCld.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.