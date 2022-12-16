Pendleton Tough Enough To Wear Pink Co-Chairs Casey White-Zollman, far left, and Jill Gregg, far-right, present checks Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, from left, to Deb Shampine of the Kickin' Cancer New Beginnings Program, Joan Sonnenburg and Dr. Juno Cho from the Eastern Oregon Cancer Network. TETWP also donated $12,000 to CHI St. Anthony Hospital Cancer Clinic.
Pendleton Tough Enough To Wear Pink/Contributed Photo
PENDLETON — Three local cancer support organizations received a financial boost from the Pendleton Round-Up’s Tough Enough To Wear Pink campaign.
TETWP on Friday, Dec. 16, contributed $12,000 each to CHI St. Anthony Hospital Cancer Care Clinic, the Kickin’ Cancer New Beginnings program and the Eastern Oregon Cancer Network.
Pendleton Tough Enough To Wear Pink in a press release reported this is the second most is has raised in its 16 years; the most was $39,000 during the event’s 10 anniversary in 2015.
Contributions came from variety of sources, according to the press release, including sponsorships, TETWP merchandise sales and from donations from spectators, local businesses even tips from volunteers who worked the Let’er Buck Room on TETWP day during Round-Up.
“The amount of support we received this year is astonishing,” said Casey White-Zollman, co-chair of the Round-Up’s TETWP campaign. “We had folks drop hundred dollar bills into our donation jars or buy a $5 item with a $50 bill and tell us to keep the change. One visitor to our booth even gave us a $1,000 donation. The support we receive is truly amazing and quite humbling, and we’re able to help so many people thanks to the graciousness of others.”
Clickit RV of Milton-Freewater also donated a portion of all RV sales from Sept. 15 through the month of October — Breast Cancer Awareness Month — to the TETWP campaign, resulting in a $3,000 contribution.
This high-profile event not only raises breast cancer awareness to the thousands of visitors who come to the Round-Up each year, but 100% of the proceeds stay within the Pendleton community. The three organizations benefiting from the TETWP campaign help local breast cancer patients from time of diagnosis through recovery.
The CHI St. Anthony Hospital Cancer Care Clinic provides breast prosthetics, mastectomy bras, post-op camisoles, and more, including financial help and mileage reimbursement for cancer patients. The Eastern Oregon Cancer Network supports cancer patients through housing options during their treatments at the Eastern Oregon Cancer Center in Pendleton. And the Kick’n Cancer New Beginnings program provides free massage, personal training and Pilates classes for recovering patients.
“TETWP wouldn’t be possible without the commitment from our sponsors, the Pendleton Round-Up, community members and our amazing volunteers,” said Jill Gregg, co-chair of the Round-Up’s TETWP campaign. “It’s really incredible and we’re so grateful for their support.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.