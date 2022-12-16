TETWP check presentation 2022.jpg

Pendleton Tough Enough To Wear Pink Co-Chairs Casey White-Zollman, far left, and Jill Gregg, far-right, present checks Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, from left, to Deb Shampine of the Kickin' Cancer New Beginnings Program, Joan Sonnenburg and Dr. Juno Cho from the Eastern Oregon Cancer Network. TETWP also donated $12,000 to CHI St. Anthony Hospital Cancer Clinic.

 Pendleton Tough Enough To Wear Pink/Contributed Photo

PENDLETON — Three local cancer support organizations received a financial boost from the Pendleton Round-Up’s Tough Enough To Wear Pink campaign.

TETWP on Friday, Dec. 16, contributed $12,000 each to CHI St. Anthony Hospital Cancer Care Clinic, the Kickin’ Cancer New Beginnings program and the Eastern Oregon Cancer Network.

