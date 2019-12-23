HEPPNER — There’s still time to nominate community individuals, businesses, teachers and students who make a difference in the Heppner community.
Town & Country awards include Man of the Year, Woman of the Year, Business of the Year, Youth of the Year, Citizen-Educator of the Year and Lifetime Achievement. Forms are available at the Bank of Eastern Oregon, Heppner City Hall, Community Bank, the Kuhn Law Office and the Heppner Chamber of Commerce.
Completed nomination forms must be submitted by Friday, Jan. 10 at Kuhn Law Offices, 267 N. Main St., or the Heppner Chamber of Commerce, 133 N. Main St. The awards banquet is Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Gilliam and Bisbee Building. Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Monday, Jan. 6.
For more information, contact the chamber at 541-676-5536 or heppnerchamber@centurytel.net.
