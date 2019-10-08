MILTON-FREEWATER — A town hall meeting will provide information about proposed ambulance rates in the Milton-Freewater Ambulance Service Area Health District.
The district’s board will field questions and discuss the proposal, which will appear on the Nov. 5 ballot. The town hall meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave. Everyone is encouraged to attend to learn more about the ambulance district and the rate proposal.
For more information, call Dan Kilmer 541-938-3906 or 509-386-3146.
