ECHO — A trail run to raise money for the scholarship fund for the Eastern Oregon Chapter of Oregon Women for Agriculture is this weekend.
The Echo Sage Trail Run is Saturday with registration at 8:30 a.m. at Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main. The event, which begins at 9 a.m., features 5K, 10K runs as well as a walk and fun run. The registration fee is $25. Those not competing are invited to hike the course and enjoy the views of the vineyards of Sno Road Winery.
For more information, contact all 541-705-5799 or easternoregonowa@gmail.com To register or for more about the trail, visit www.echosagetrailrun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.