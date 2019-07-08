PENDLETON — The Pendleton Travel Club recently announced its upcoming gatherings.
The club will host a potluck picnic Thursday, July 18 from 1-3 p.m. at Pendleton Community Park, 1200 S.W. 44th St. Those attending are invited to bring a dish to share and utensils. The club will provide water. New and prospective members are especially welcome.
Also, during the August meeting, the featured speaker is Kathy Rubel, who will discuss future tours. That meeting is Thursday, Aug. 15 from 2-3 p.m. at the Free Methodist Church, 1711 S.W. 44th St., Pendleton. Refreshments will be provided.
For more information about the travel club, call Kathy at 541-276-2244 or Karen at 541-276-0923.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.