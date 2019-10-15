HERMISTON — The Hermiston Travel Club will welcome a representative of Collette Tours during its upcoming meeting.
The gathering is Thursday at 10 a.m. at the First Christian Church, 775 W. Highland Ave., Hermiston. Anyone that's interested is invited to attend.
The Hermiston Travel Club regularly meets the third Thursday of each month. For more information, contact publicity chair June Rosenberg at juner1942@gmail.com or president Pat Moncrief at 541-571-3770.
