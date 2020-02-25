PENDLETON — Country rock, boxing, motorcycles and wagons are things that make Pendleton a more welcoming and exciting place to visit.
Travel Pendleton has awarded more than $10,500 in grant funding to organizations around the community to enhance, expand and promote the tourism industry. The Travel Pendleton grants program awards eligible applicants funding for marketing of events that contribute to Pendleton’s tourism economy.
The four grants awarded this year will be completed by December 2020. The Travel Pendleton Grant awardees and their events are:
•Jackalope Jamboree: The event was started by a small group of local music lovers to bring country rock and Americana musicians to Pendleton; showcase local/regional talent and fare; and to attract music fans, young and old, to a town with a rich history of entertaining. (June 26-27, www.jackalopejamboree.com).
•Blanc Boxing Club: The club was formed in 2014. With donations from community organizations, the program quickly outgrew the middle school and moved to Pendleton Parks & Recreation. In 2018, they held their first amateur boxing event. In 2020, Pendleton will be host to a sanctioned Northwest Nationals amateur event (TBA: August, www.usaboxingoregon.org/blancs-boxing-gym).
•Pendleton Bike Week: The rally, race and run is the largest multi-day motorcycle event in the Pacific Northwest. Their mission is to promote motorcycle touring and travel in and around Pendleton and Umatilla County. (July 16-19, www.pendletonbikeweek.com).
•Westward Ho! Wagon and Western Memorabilia Auction: A horse-drawn vehicle and equipment auction, the event started last year. The live auction is filled with several vendors, making it fun for the whole family. Their goal is to provide a premier location for purchasing horse drawn transportation and farming equipment. (April 24-25, www.pendletonroundup.com/auction).
In eight years, more than $87,000 has been awarded to 30 events in Pendleton through Travel Pendleton’s grant program.
“Travel Pendleton’s mission is to promote, market and sell Pendleton as a destination to increase overnight stays,” said Kristen Dollarhide, Travel Pendleton’s coordinator. “By supporting these events, we are working to fulfill this mission and in doing so, share Pendleton’s legendary hospitality with our visitors to keep them coming back.”
For more information, contact Dollarhide at kristen@travelpendleton.com, 541-276-7411 or visit www.travelpendleton.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.