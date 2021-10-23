PENDLETON — Downtown Pendleton is on the map as part of the Oregon Mural Trail — and the public is invited to the official ribbon cutting ceremony.
The mural features George Fletcher, who along with Jackson Sundown and John Spain, was vying for the 1911 world title in saddle bronc at the Pendleton Round-Up. A black cowboy, the hometown contestant was named “People’s Champion” by the crowd when the judges awarded the title to John Spain, a white man.
According to Travel Oregon, Forest For the Trees artist Jeremy Nichols painted the mural was painted in partnership with the Wildhorse Foundation, Pendleton Foundation Trust and the Pendleton Arts Commission.
Travel Pendleton invites people to the celebration Wednesday, Nov. 3, 4-7 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Old West Federal Credit Union, 300 block of Southwest First Street. The event begins with speeches with a reception following that includes refreshments and light appetizers at the Pendleton Underground Shamrock Saloon.
Rising from the ashes, the “canvas” for the project was made available after a 2019 fire gutted the interior of We Sell Stuff, a thrift store. Former building owner Henry Lorenzen jumped through hoops to have the historic structure removed from the Local Landmark Register so it could be demolished.
That process paved the way for the purchase of the building by Old West — with plans to expand its parking lot. The space got the attention of Travel Oregon, which expressed interest in using an adjacent wall for its Oregon Mural Trail project. The tourism campaign assists with the installation of murals across the state.
