HERMISTON — Heroic deeds and jolly adventures await visitors at the Hermiston Public Library as the Traveling Lantern Theatre Company presents “The Merry Tales of Robin Hood.”

The free program is Saturday, Oct. 23, 11 a.m. at 235 E. Gladys Ave. The interactive presentation is geared toward children in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.

For questions about the local event, call the library at 541-567-2882. For more about the theatre company or to view a virtual performance, visit www.travelinglantern.com.

