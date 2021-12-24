Staff at Two Rivers Correctional Institution, Umatilla, load donations from the Paradigm Shift Club on Dec. 17, 2021, into a truck for Agape House, a nonprofit food bank in Hermiston. The club is a leadership group of men in custody at the state prison and strives to improve the quality of life for inmates and the community through charitable donations and social events.
Two Rivers Correctional Institution/Contributed Photo
UMATILLA — A club of men in custody at Two Rivers Correctional Institution, Umatilla, donated approximately 200 pounds of goods to Agape House in Hermiston.
The inmates are members of the Paradigm Shift Club, a leadership group that strives to improve the quality of life for adults in custody and the community through charitable donations and social events, according to a press release from TRCI,
The leadership group on Dec. 13 started a food drive. Inmates can donate new food and personal care products to local charities from their weekly purchases before leaving the commissary. The items they donated included candy, snack cakes, peanut butter, toothpaste and toothbrushes.
“In just three days, approximately 200 pounds of items were collected, an estimated $700 value,” according to the press release. “The club decided tangible donations were important for participants to see the impact of their donations. In prison, snacks, treats, and preferred personal items are gold. Seeing what they contributed was rewarding to those involved.”
Dennis Aiken, volunteer at Agape House, a nonprofit food bank in Hermiston, picked up the donations Dec. 17.
The food drive will continue until the end of the month, the press release also reported, and all donations from the food drive will do to other local food banks and shelters.
