Paradigm Shift Club

Two Rivers Correctional Institution inmates in the Paradigm Shift Club present a check on Aug. 23, 2022, to the Made to Thrive Executive Director Kris Dammeyer.

 Lori A. Smith/Contributed Photo

UMATILLA — A group of inmates who are part of the Paradigm Shift Club at Two Rivers Correctional Institution recently gave back to the community.

The adults in custody presented a $4,000 check to Made to Thrive Executive Director Kris Dammeyer. In a press release, Lori A. Smith, executive support specialist to the assistant superintendent of General Services at TRCI, said club members held fundraising efforts within the institution and amongst their fellow inmates.

———

