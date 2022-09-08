UMATILLA — A group of inmates who are part of the Paradigm Shift Club at Two Rivers Correctional Institution recently gave back to the community.
The adults in custody presented a $4,000 check to Made to Thrive Executive Director Kris Dammeyer. In a press release, Lori A. Smith, executive support specialist to the assistant superintendent of General Services at TRCI, said club members held fundraising efforts within the institution and amongst their fellow inmates.
The mission and vision statement of the Paradigm Shift Club, Smith said, is to improve the quality of life for those inside and outside of TRCI through charitable donations and social events. The social events, she said, promote humanization, normalization and pro-social behavior.
“That made choosing Made to Thrive as one of the charitable organizations to partner with an easy choice,” Smith said. “Made to Thrive assists over 300 community members in Umatilla and Morrow counties annually focusing on education and overall wellness of children and families in need.”
The Paradigm Shift Club started in 2020 but was halted by the pandemic. When they were able to meet again, the club had diminished in size. However, recruitment efforts commenced and meetings resumed.
The group has raised funds to support local and global initiatives, began peer-to-peer education classes, sports competitions, and an outreach program that connects with organizations, celebrities and artists from all over the world — all with the purpose to inspire a new narrative and perception surrounding the prison system. The club is presenting programs, ideas and new concepts to the administration team weekly, and are being met with full support, eagerness and enthusiasm, Smith said.
A Hermiston-based nonprofit organization serving at-risk youths in Umatilla and Morrow counties, Made to Thrive was founded by Dammeyer in 2014. It facilitates opportunities for targeted youths to engage in sports, music programs, art classes, dance and theater groups, as well as adventure activities and outings.
