Go cruising out on Highland.
Get to the river, you've gone too far.
I’ll give you a helping hand.
Turn around, drive back in your car.
It’s not way out in the sticks.
There’s some grass and big rocks.
Keep your eyes peeled for some bricks.
You should find it, you sly fox.
The annual National Night Out treasure hunt is underway in Hermiston. The rules and first clue were printed in Tuesday’s East Oregonian and the second clue was in Wednesday’s Hermiston Herald.
The Hermiston resident who finds the golden medallion (approximately 3 inches in diameter attached to a red, white and blue ribbon) will win an evening block party Tuesday, Aug. 3 as part of Hermiston’s National Night Out festivities.
