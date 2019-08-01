Treasure Hunt Clue No. 3
If you’re still looking, you’re barking up the wrong one,
There’s several in a row, pick it and you’ve won.
You might just have to get on your knee,
Hopefully, your sights are turned to that tree.
Feel around the weeds and grass.
Please tell me you found it, alas.
The annual National Night out treasure hunt is underway in Hermiston. The rules and first clue were printed in Tuesday’s East Oregonian and an additional bonus clue appeared in Wednesday’s Hermiston Herald.
The Hermiston resident who finds the golden medallion (approximately 3 inches in diameter attached to a blue ribbon) will win an evening block party Tuesday, Aug. 6 as part of Hermiston’s National Night Out festivities. When found, you must immediately contact Tim Miears of the Hermiston Police Department, 330 S. First St. (or via message at tmiears@hermiston.or.us or 541-667-5112).
