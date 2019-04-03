PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Tree Commission and the Umatilla National Forest are sponsoring the annual Arbor Day tree giveaway.
The free tree starts will be available Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at Wal-Mart, 2203 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton. The giveaway will include blue elderberry, red-osier dogwood, golden currant and quaking aspen seedlings ready for planting. All trees are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
