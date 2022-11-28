Tree festivals sprout holiday spirit in Pendleton, Hermiston

“Upside Down in Time” was among trees up for bid on Dec. 4, 2021, during the Pendleton Festival of Trees. After two years of being held virtually, the in-person Family Day and Dinner Gala returns Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the Pendleton Convention Center.
A family visits with Santa Claus during a past Family Day at the Hermiston Festival of Trees. The 2022 gala dinner and auction is Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Hermiston Community Center, and the Family Day activities are Sunday, Dec. 4, also at the community center.
UMATILLA COUNTY — With firmly planted roots decades in the making, things are blossoming in Pendleton and Hermiston as organizers for each of the community’s Festival of Trees are gearing up for the in-person return of its holiday fundraising event.
PendletonAfter a couple of years of hosting a virtual event, the Pendleton Festival of Trees is excited to announce the return of its in-person event. The Family Day and Dinner Gala are Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate.
Featuring everything from arts and crafts and local group performances to photo ops with Santa Claus and holiday treats, Family Day runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is free. In addition, people have an opportunity to view the intricately decorated trees and other holiday goodies up for bid in the evening.
The doors open for the evening Dinner Gala at 6 p.m. A plated prime rib meal will be served at 7 p.m. Also featuring drinks, live music and dancing, tickets for the 21 and over event are $60.
People can bid on a variety of holiday items in silent and live auctions. Also, for those unable to attend, bids can be made online.
June Mohrland, St. Anthony Hospital Foundation board chair, urges everyone to come out and enjoy the festive gathering. In addition to providing holiday spirit, she reminds people that it raises money for important needs in the community.
Libby Hoffman, Pioneer Relief Nursery executive director, is excited to partner with the foundation in presenting the event, citing the tremendous impact the hospital provides on behalf of the community.
“Pioneer Relief Nursery is blessed to be a recipient of the generosity of St. Anthony Hospital,” she said.
For more information, including how to bid virtually, visit bit.ly/3GIeu3G. For questions, call 541-278-2627.
HermistonAnd after back-to-back years of modified fundraisers, organizers in Hermiston are thrilled to bring back its full in-person Festival of Trees. A joint effort of the Good Shepherd Community Health Foundation and the Hermiston Kiwanis Club, the two groups have provided funding support to more than 150 programs and projects throughout the community and beyond. In addition, Soroptimist International of the Greater Hermiston Area has headed up the Family Day event for a number of years.
The evening gala dinner and auction is Saturday, Dec. 3, 6 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. Tickets are $50 and include dinner, wine tasting and an opportunity to take home some extravagant holiday items.
In addition to large and tabletop trees, wreaths, stockings and gift baskets are featured in the silent/live auctions — for a sneak peek at several items on the auction block, be sure to visit the event’s social media pages on Facebook or Instagram.
Family Day is Sunday, Dec. 4, noon to 3 p.m., also at the community center. Offering a big dose of holiday spirit, it includes live entertainment, treats, crafts and pictures with Santa. There is a suggested $5 donation per family at the door. No tickets are required.
Gala tickets are available at Hermiston Parks & Recreation and the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce. For more information, search bit.ly/3ESvaE0.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
