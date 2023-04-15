Guest conductor Stephen Friel, from Eastern Washington University, leads the Tri-County Band on April 5, 2023, at Pilot Rock Jr/Sr High School. The event brought together nearly 100 students from small high schools in Umatilla, Morrow and Sherman counties.
Nika Blasser/InterMountain Education Service District
Guest conductor Stephen Friel, from Eastern Washington University, leads the Tri-County Band on April 5, 2023, at Pilot Rock Jr/Sr High School. The event brought together nearly 100 students from small high schools in Umatilla, Morrow and Sherman counties.
Nika Blasser/InterMountain Education Service District
Guest conductor Stephen Friel, from Eastern Washington University, leads the Tri-County Band on April 5, 2023, at Pilot Rock Jr/Sr High School. The event brought together nearly 100 students from small high schools in Umatilla, Morrow and Sherman counties.
Nika Blasser/InterMountain Education Service District
Guest conductor Stephen Friel, from Eastern Washington University, leads the Tri-County Band on April 5, 2023, at Pilot Rock Jr/Sr High School. The event brought together nearly 100 students from small high schools in Umatilla, Morrow and Sherman counties.
Nika Blasser/InterMountain Education Service District
PILOT ROCK — Pilot Rock Jr/Sr High School earlier this month hosted the Tri-County Band Festival, bringing together nearly 100 students from small high schools in Umatilla, Morrow, and Sherman counties.
The April 5 event was in the gymnasium and featured a guest conductor, Stephen Friel, from Eastern Washington University, according to press release from the InterMountain Education Service District.
The participating school groups were from the Umatilla Vikings, Heppner Mustangs, Grant Union Prospectors, Weston-McEwen Tigerscots, Helix’s Griswold Grizzlies, Stanfield Tigers, Riverside Pirates and Pilot Rock Rockets. After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Try noted the importance of this opportunity to bring music students and community from around Eastern Oregon together for this event.
“This festival was an incredible opportunity for our students to come together and create something truly special,” Try said. “We are proud to have hosted this event and grateful for the support of our community and all the schools who participated.”
The evening began with a warm welcome from Pilot Rock’s music teacher, Jacob Try, who introduced Friel to the audience. The concert opened with bright tones from the brass section in a piece called “Velocity” composed by Larry Neeck. The students also performed “Colliding Visions” by Brian Balmages, “The Water is Wide” arranged by James Swearingen and “Hsien” composed by Earl J. Fox, which featured a flute solo by Kaija Warren, a clarinet solo by Madison Palmer and a trumpet duet performed by Jacob Finch and Daemon Worden.
The evening closed with the John Philip Sousa's rousing composition the “Fairest of the Fair” in an arrangement by Larry Clark.
Between the pieces, Try acknowledged each participating school and its music directors and gave a shout-out to Friel.
"We were very lucky to have a guest conductor of his caliber come out to lead our students," Try said.
To close the performance Friel thanked students for their preparation, hard work and "willingness to take suggestions and really work to achieve them.”
He also urged parents for having their students in band.
"Please keep supporting them," he said, "because music enriches their lives.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.