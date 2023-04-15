PILOT ROCK — Pilot Rock Jr/Sr High School earlier this month hosted the Tri-County Band Festival, bringing together nearly 100 students from small high schools in Umatilla, Morrow, and Sherman counties.

The April 5 event was in the gymnasium and featured a guest conductor, Stephen Friel, from Eastern Washington University, according to press release from the InterMountain Education Service District.

