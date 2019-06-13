HERMISTON — Kids are invited to the ultimate pep rally as a theme of “Victory” is featured during vacation Bible school at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Children ages 4 through fifth grade will participate in singing, crafts, games, Bible stories and snack time. Children don’t have to belong to the church to attend the sessions.
It runs Monday, June 17 through Friday, June 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at 485 W. Locust Ave., Hermiston. There is no charge to participate.
For more information, call Nancy Carlson at 541-567-9660.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.