PENDLETON — People are encouraged to go to the library, visit museums or utilize Google as they brush up on knowledge in preparation for Trivia Games 2019.
A fundraiser for Heritage Station Museum, the topic centers around “Diverse Peoples of Umatilla County.” The event is Saturday, March 9 at 5:30 p.m. in the Roy Raley Room at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds, 1205 S.W. Court Ave. Tickets, which include a corned beef and cabbage dinner and dessert, are $25 per person or $120 for a table of six. The event also features an entertaining live auction.
To register a team or to purchase tickets, call 541-276-0012 or stop by Heritage Station Museum, 108 S.W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton.
