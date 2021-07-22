UMATILLA — Are you well-read — if so, an evening of book-themed trivia is waiting for you.
The free event is Friday, July 23 at 6 p.m. at the Umatilla Public Library, 700 Sixth St. Snacks and refreshments will be provided.
Players will earn prizes and trophies. Participants can come as a team or solo.
A link to register is available at www.facebook.com/umatillapubliclibrary. For more information, call 541-922-5704.
