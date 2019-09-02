CANYON CITY — A New Orleans-based songwriter and music educator is featured in a pair of upcoming special events in Canyon City.
Kerry Grombacher will present a free creative writing workshop. “Finding the Story in the Picture” is Friday from 1-3 p.m. in the Canyon City Community Hall, 123 S. Washington St. Open to ages 12 and up, Grombacher will assist participants in finding inspiration for a broad range of creative writing and learn to be a better observers and more expressive writers. Those planning to attend are asked to register at www.paintedskycenter.com.
Writing in the spirit of the troubadours and balladeers of old, Grombacher paints vivid portraits and tells fascinating stories with his contemporary folk and western songs. He is featured during the First Friday Concert at 6 p.m., outdoors at the Canyon City Community Hall.
A touring musician, Grombacher lived and worked in Grant County in 1972. Working for the Malheur National Forest inspired him to write “Along the John Day River,” a moving tribute to the men and women who fight wildland fires, both locally and across the country. The song salutes the lookouts, smokejumpers, slurry pilots, hotshot crews and those who dig fire lines.
For information about the writing workshop or concert, contact Alicia McClane at 801-623-1132 or paintedskycenter@gmail.com.
