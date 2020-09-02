HERMISTON — Trucare Pregnancy Clinic will host its annual fundraiser as a virtual event in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions on in-person gatherings. The Choose Life fundraising event will be broadcast on three occasions: Sept. 20, Sept. 24 and Sept. 25, all at 7 p.m.
The event will last approximately 45 minutes, and attendees will see behind the scenes of Trucare, clinic progress and goals, a testimony of life by Melissa Littrell, and an ultrasound demonstration done in the clinic's new building. The annual fundraiser provides the majority of funds to support client resources.
To register for the event, visit https://www.myegiving.com/App/Form/93e2bdd9-a2bb-4a30-b876-f38a2074251a.
