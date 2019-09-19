HERMISTON — Dr. William Lile of ProLifeDoc.org will speak at the annual fundraising event for TruCare Pregnancy Resource Center.
A board certified obstetrician-gynecologist, Lile currently is licensed to practice in Florida and Alabama. After taking over a practice that was the largest provider of abortion services in Pensacola, Florida, he eliminated all abortion services and referrals. He has appeared on TV and radio shows and presents seminars at churches, schools, civic organizations and legislative groups.
The event’s theme is “Seeing is Believing.” People are invited to learn more about TruCare and enjoy dinner on Sunday, Sept 29 from 5-7 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. There is no cost to attend, but for planning purposes people are asked to register by Sept. 20.
TruCare is a nonprofit organization that provides encouragement, support and education for men and women making pregnancy decisions. Its services are confidential and provided at no charge. People attending the banquet will have an opportunity to make a financial gift to assist TruCare with its mission.
For more information, call 541-567-2393, info@trucareprc.com or visit www.trucareprc.com. For more about Lile, go to www.prolifedoc.org.
