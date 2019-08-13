PENDLETON — An evening of games, prizes, a photo booth and a chance to see the latest from Pendleton Wood Crafters are all featured during an upcoming Ladies Night event in Pendleton.
The event also features wine from Basel Cellars Estate Winery, cheese from The Umapine Creamery and a variety of hors d'oeuvres. Ladies Night is Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at Tum-A-Lum Lumber, 432 S.E. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The first 100 women will receive a free Tum-A-Lum stemless wine glass.
For more information, visit www.tumalum.com or call 541-276-6221. To register, go to http://bit.ly/PENLadiesNight2019.
