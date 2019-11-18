ECHO — People have an opportunity to trot off some of those Thanksgiving meal pounds during a fundraiser for the warming stations in Pendleton and Hermiston.
The Club 24 Turkey Trot is Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 28 — beginning with check-in and race day registration at 8 a.m. at Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo. The races start at 9 a.m. The cost is $15 for adults, $10 for ages 6-16 and free for 5 and under.
Participants are encouraged to wear a costume and have fun. The races include a 5K run, 5K walk and a kids’ dash.
For more information or to register, search www.brownpapertickets.com or stop by a local Club 24.
