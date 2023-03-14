Veterans dinner

Conrad Skinner’s grandfather, Malcolm, gives the invocation at the Conrad Skinner Veterans Memorial Appreciation Dinner on Oct. 20, 2019, in Hermiston. The Wildhorse Foundation announced March 9, 2023, that the Pacific Northwest Veterans’ Alliance was awarded a $20,000 grant for its Veterans Emergency Assistance Project.

 Rose Johnsongale/Contributed Photo, File

MISSION — A pair of local nonprofit organizations were awarded the top amount of $20,000 during the 2022 fourth quarter grant disbursements by the Wildhorse Foundation.

Based in Hermiston, the Pacific Northwest Veterans’ Alliance plans to use the money for its Veterans Emergency Assistance Project. The alliance is dedicated to serving the needs of veterans and their families in Umatilla, Morrow and Union counties. In addition to promoting hope and healing to those impacted by post-traumatic stress disorder, the organization provides financial assistance, when possible.

