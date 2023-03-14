Conrad Skinner’s grandfather, Malcolm, gives the invocation at the Conrad Skinner Veterans Memorial Appreciation Dinner on Oct. 20, 2019, in Hermiston. The Wildhorse Foundation announced March 9, 2023, that the Pacific Northwest Veterans’ Alliance was awarded a $20,000 grant for its Veterans Emergency Assistance Project.
MISSION — A pair of local nonprofit organizations were awarded the top amount of $20,000 during the 2022 fourth quarter grant disbursements by the Wildhorse Foundation.
Based in Hermiston, the Pacific Northwest Veterans’ Alliance plans to use the money for its Veterans Emergency Assistance Project. The alliance is dedicated to serving the needs of veterans and their families in Umatilla, Morrow and Union counties. In addition to promoting hope and healing to those impacted by post-traumatic stress disorder, the organization provides financial assistance, when possible.
Initially formed in 2017 by a small group of people, the organization expanded and received its nonprofit status in 2019. For more information, contact 541-701-8006, pnwveteransalliance@gmail.com or visit bit.ly/3YGmYNY
And the United Way of the Blue Mountains will use its grant to expand the Dolly Parton's Imagination Library’s reach in the region it serves, including Umatilla County and southeastern Washington. The program fosters a love of reading and learning in preschool children.
Participants ages 0 to 5 receive a free, age-appropriate book through the mail each month. Children that are enrolled in the program at birth have an opportunity to receive 60 books by the time they age out.
Ranging from $2,500 to $20,000, the foundation awarded grants to 29 organizations, totaling $390,992 — a record amount for a quarter. Other local organizations receiving funding and the purpose:
• Pendleton Chamber of Commerce, $19,500 for Operation VR for Eastern Oregon. The project is part of the chamber's School to Careers program and will utilize virtual reality technology in career exploration. For more information, contact Patti Hyatt, School to Careers coordinator, at school2careers@pendletonchamber.com or 541-276-7411.
• Athena Weston Youth Sports, $19,025 for child development in sports and exercise. In addition to teaching the fundaments of sports, the organization encourages youths in third through sixth grade to have fun while promoting healthy self-esteem and positive sportsmanship. For more information, search bit.ly/3YMbdph.
• Pilot Rock Little League, $10,000 for field enhancements with the purchase and installation of new bleachers with protective fencing. Volunteers have worked tirelessly to make repairs after flood damage several years ago. Also, support from the Pilot Rock Boosters will provide dugout repairs, including installing new benches. For more information, visit bit.ly/3Fnkihv.
• Good Shepherd Community Health Outreach, $3,600 for the Community Health and Outreach Department’s Healthy Cooking on a Budget en Español program. As part of its education curriculum, the Hermiston hospital offers several healthy cooking classes for a variety of target audiences. For more information, contact 541-667-3509 or healthinfo@gshealth.org.
According to a press release from Mary Liberty-Traughber, foundation administrator, a pair of Rapid Response Grants also were approved for $1,000 each. The smaller grants, she said, cannot exceed $1,000 but can be submitted and reviewed at any time for a quicker turnaround.
The Wildhorse Foundation manages a community benefit fund established by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. The board considers quarterly grant applications in the areas of public health and safety, education, the arts and cultural activities. The next application deadline is April 1.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
