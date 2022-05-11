PENDLETON — Roll up your sleeve and help your community, by giving blood at one of two upcoming local blood drives.

The Pendleton Lions Club is hosting a blood drive Tuesday, May 17, 12:30-5:30 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars building, 1221 S.E. Court Place, Pendleton.

And Blue Mountain Community College is hosting a blood drive May 23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pendleton campus, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave..

If you plan to donate, sign up in advance. You can schedule your appointment time for both events by going to the Blood Services page at redcrossblood.org.

The United States is facing the worst blood shortage in more than a decade, according to the American Red Cross. All blood types are needed urgently.

