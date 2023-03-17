EUGENE — The University of Oregon recently announced its dean’s list included 4,410 students for fall term 2022.
To receive the academic honor, undergraduate students must complete a minimum of 12 credits while earning a grade point average of at least 3.75. Local residents, their year and field of study are:
PENDLETON — Delainey Coiner, sophomore educational foundations; Kyra Jackson, sophomore exploratory studies; Chelsea Kendrick, senior communication disorders and sciences.
HERMISTON — Bryce Brock, junior business administration; Addison Caplinger, sophomore political science; Anthony Duron, senior political science; Rylie Gammell, senior art history; Vanessa Gutierrez, sophomore psychology; Ella Hagel, junior exploratory studies; Tyler Lin, sophomore business administration; Eric Wang, senior psychology.
ECHO — Alexa Rose, sophomore history.
MILTON-FREEWATER — Joel Martinez, freshman exploratory studies.
Founded in 1876 in Eugene with 155 students, recent enrollment figures indicate more than 22,200 attend the University of Oregon. Among its alumni are eight Oregon governors, eight U.S. senators and 20 U.S. representatives. For more information, search www.uoregon.edu.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
