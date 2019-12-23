UMATILLA COUNTY — A program to support youth programs is offered through U.S. Cellular.
In its fifth year, The Future of Good raises awareness for youth causes and increases their impact through financial contributions. Now through April 15, anyone over the age of 18 is encouraged to visit www.thefutureofgood.uscellular.com to nominate young people ages 6-17, who are making a positive impact in communities served by U.S. Cellular.
A total of six winners — three in February and another three in May — will be announced. These six individuals will join the community of over 40 extraordinary The Future of Good winners and receive $10,000 each to put toward their cause. Their stories will also be featured on the program’s website.
The entry process includes a description of the nominee’s cause, how it is helping his/her community and how the nominee could use a cash grant for technology or other means to continue and grow his/her efforts. Nominees must not turn 18 before August 30, 2020.
Direct questions to U.S. Cellular, 8410 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Chicago, IL 60631.
