Local youth organizations can earn up to $1,000 through U.S. Cellular’s Community Connections program.
In its fifth year, the program provides sponsorship support to help youth groups pay for expenses such as travel, equipment and uniforms. Since launching the program, U.S. Cellular has awarded more than $1.3 million to nearly 2,900 groups, including traveling sports teams, STEM programs, school marching bands and dance squads.
Academic and athletic groups representing kids and teens through 12th grade need to register to become eligible to receive sponsorship funds. Once registered, groups have 14 days to rally their friends, families and supporters to complete online activities, including following U.S. Cellular on social media, watching a video or answering a short survey.
For more information, to view official rules or to register, visit www.uscellular.com/communityconnections. For questions, contact Madison Kaplan at mkaplan@gardcommunications.com.
