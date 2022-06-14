HERMISTON — Umatilla Electric Cooperative recently awarded 14 students with $3,000 college scholarships for the 2022-23 academic school year.
The students, school/year of graduation and educational goals include:
PENDLETON HIGH SCHOOL: Kyle Liscom (2022) Pendleton High School will attend the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, to study marine and environmental science.
HERMISTON HIGH SCHOOL: Jazlyn Romero (2020) is studying marketing at Oregon State University; Josie Goodrich (2020) is majoring in criminal justice and multimedia journalism at Washington State University; Ashley GarciaSandoval (2022) will study computer science at Oregon State University; Lilly Cooke (2022) will study public health at Utah Valley University at Orem, Utah; Gavin Doherty (2022) will study civil engineering at Oregon State University; Ryker McDonald (2022) will study mechanical engineering at Oregon State University; Emily Wadkins (2020) is studying elementary education at Eastern Oregon University.
IRRIGON HIGH SCHOOL: Taylor Davis (2018) is majoring in biology at Oregon State University, preparing to work in the healthcare field.
MCLOUGHLIN HIGH SCHOOL: Taylor Copenhaver (2020) is studying psychology at Bushnell University in Eugene.
RIVERSIDE HIGH SCHOOL: Jose Puerta (2021) attends Eastern Oregon University where he is studying business administration; Cooper Szasz (2021) is studying animal science at Oregon State University to pursue a career as a veterinarian; Zulema Gaytan (2019) is finishing her degree in EMS Administration while working as a full-time firefighter for the Boardman Fire Rescue District.
UMATILLA HIGH SCHOOL: Trent Durfey (2019) is studying pre-medicine at Carroll College, Helena, Montana.
In addition, UEC also announced that Omar Lozano of Hermiston is the recipient of a $3,000 Lineman College Scholarship for 2022-23.
“We are proud to offer these scholarships on behalf of the UEC membership,” said Robert Echenrode, UEC general manager and CEO. “We are inspired by how hard our recipients have worked and what they have achieved, and we wish them the best as they pursue their goals.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.