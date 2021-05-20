HERMISTON — The Umatilla Electric Cooperative Business Resource Center recently announced it is seeking applicants for its UEC Youth Entrepreneur Contest.
The contest is open to all upcoming high school freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors. Applications must be submitted by Thursday, June 17. The UEC Board of Directors will judge the contest and award the top three applicants. The first place prize is $1,000; second will receive $500, and third $200.
The UEC Youth Entrepreneurship Contest is an opportunity for high school students to enhance their business and entrepreneurship experience by creating a realistic and sustainable business plan. The UEC Business Resource Center team is available for one-on-one advising appointments with applicants to assist with their business plans.
More information and the application is available via a link at www.uecbrc.com or by emailing uecbrc@gmail.com. For questions, call the UEC Business Resource Center at 541-289-3000.
