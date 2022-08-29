Umatilla Electric Cooperative presented donations to Eastern Oregon Mission on July 14, 2022, at UEC’s Hermiston headquarters. Posing for a photo, from left are Johnny Otis and Phil Hamm, UEC board members; Stephen Boulton, Martha’s House manager; and Mark Gomolski, Eastern Oregon Mission executive director.
Umatilla Electric Cooperative board members Phil Hamm, far right, and Johnny Otis, second from right, pose for a photo July 14, 2022, as they present donations to Stanfield Community Center representatives at UEC's Hermiston headquarters.
Weston Putman/Contributed Photo
Weston Putman/Contributed Photo
Steve Meyers, Umatilla Electric Cooperative's member services administrator, discusses electrical safety with students on July 14, 2022, at the co-op's Hermiston headquarters.
Weston Putman/Contributed Photo
A local second grader exits a Umatilla Electric Cooperative bucket truck on July 14, 2022, during a Hermiston School District summer program at UEC's Hermiston facility.
Weston Putman/Contributed Photo
Students pose for a photo with the Umatilla Electric Cooperative team after the Nuts, Bolts and Thingamajigs Camp on July 29, 2022, at UEC's Boardman Operations Center.
HERMISTON — Umatilla Electric Cooperative has been schmoozing with the community recently — distributing donations to a pair of nonprofit organizations and educational presentations with local students.
Matching $5,000 donations were provided through a partnership with CoBank’s Sharing Success Program, Weston Putman, UEC public relations manager, said in a press release. UEC board members on July 14 handed off checks to representatives from the Stanfield Community Center and Eastern Oregon Mission’s Martha’s House.
Each organization, Putman said, received $10,000 and will use the funds for building improvements.
The Stanfield Community Center serves as an activity hub in town, including hosting meals, fundraisers and holiday events. An outreach ministry of Eastern Oregon Mission, Martha’s House provides temporary housing for homeless families.
A national cooperative bank based in Colorado, CoBank, through its Sharing Success Program, doubles the contributions of its members to charitable organizations. It has matched $47,500 in UEC donations to area recipients in the past seven years.
“We greatly value our partnership with CoBank and their impact on not only their members but the communities served by their members,” said Lisa McMeen, UEC vice president of administration.
Co-op sparks learning with youth programs
In other UEC news, Putnam shared about the co-op’s youth education efforts through summer programs. The co-op hosted 150 elementary students on July 14 at its Hermiston headquarters. Second graders plugged in with Hermiston School District’s summer program learned about electrical safety from the public relations team.
While touring the yard, fleet specialist Mike Sallee shared about power line safety, tools and equipment used in the industry. Students enjoyed climbing aboard a line truck.
And on July 29, fifth grade students attending the Port of Morrow’s Nuts, Bolts, and Thingamajigs Camp visited the Boardman Operations Center. Participants learned about equipment and tools — including a hands-on activity with hot sticks — that crews use to operate UEC’s infrastructure.
“We are very fortunate to have such great educational partners and to have the opportunity to show students the various careers available in the industry,” McMeen said.
Umatilla Electric Cooperative was incorporated June 18, 1937, to meet the growing need for rural electricity in the area. UEC continues as a consumer-owned electric cooperative to serve its members. For more information, visit www.umatillaelectric.com.
