UMATILLA COUNTY — It’s time to pull out the ugly Christmas sweaters — and party.
Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery is hosting the Christmas Sweater Grand Prix Saturday in Pendleton, and next weekend head to Hermiston for Cale Moon and the (F)ugly Sweater Party at The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill.
The family-friendly Christmas Sweater Grand Prix offers fun for all ages, including a chance to win gift cards for distillery purchases — $100 for first, second $50, and third $25 — for the best sweater. It runs from 2-9 p.m. at 511 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. There is no admission fee.
Event coordinator Shelby McQuinn said the popular sweater party also serves as a fundraiser for Neighbor 2 Neighbor. A $5 donation will be given to the Pendleton Warming Station for each sweater that’s entered in the contest.
“Rodney and Kelli (Bullington) have a huge heart for our community — including outreach,” McQuinn said. “The warming station isn’t too far from the distillery, so we can see the need.”
Tammi Lampe and the rest of the bartending crew will offer up some festive drinks, including Santa’s Little Helper, Figgy Puddin’ and the Yule Mule. Also, other Christmas-themed food and drink specials will be available for purchase.
Activities for the kids include a cakewalk, and holiday movies will be playing on the big screen. Free hot cocoa and popcorn will be provided.
Cale Moon played a recent gig at The Pheasant and contacted them as he’s on his way back through the area, said Deanne Jensen, general manager. She said he brought a lot of energy and packed the house in October.
“Everyone seemed to love it,” Jensen said. “He’s an amazing artist and we want to support someone who’s local.”
Hailing from Benton City, Washington, several years ago the musician and his family packed up a 40-foot recreational vehicle and hit the road as Moon pursued his dream. Now a Nashville recording artist, Moon continues to perform everywhere from small clubs, main stages and rodeo arenas to wineries, beer gardens and cowboy church.
Moon will play Saturday, Dec. 21 from 6-9 p.m. at The Pheasant, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston. There’s no cover charge.
After the performance, get ready to party during the (F)ugly Sweater Party, which includes DJ Diego spinning tunes until the bar closes.
The evening features drink specials, Jell-O shots and an ugly sweater contest. Jensen encourages people to have fun with it — the winners will be rewarded with a trophy and prizes.
“It will be a lot of fun. Come get (f)ugly with us,” she said with a laugh.
