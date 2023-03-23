UKIAH — Ukiah School District observed its 100th anniversary March 13 -17.
Celebrations on the 100th day of school kicked off a week of dressing up, the district reported in a press release. Students and staff sported various outfits, such as dressing as if they were 100 years old and wearing their favorite decade's fashion.
The district invited the community to join in the festivities, including Kari Keen's spaghetti lunch March 14. Keen made an anniversary cake with a red velvet swirl frosted with "Happy 100th" to mark the occasion.
Besides the social activities, Ukiah School's Technology Student Association members met virtually with Heppner students, demonstrating the photography skills they learned in classes with business and math teacher Teresa Veach.
As a grand finale to the centennial events, the school also plans a special alumni reunion June 23-24, coinciding with the Ukiah Rodeo. This event will bring together alumni and friends to celebrate the school's legacy and achievements.
"We have a lot to be proud of in Ukiah, having served the children of this community for 100 years," Superintendent Laura Orr said. "I'm so proud of our wonderful staff and students, and I look forward to celebrating this major milestone with all our alumni this summer."
Ukiah School is a public kindergarten to grade 12 school in the foothills of Eastern Oregon's Blue Mountains. The school currently has 27 students and employs eight staff, including four teachers, counting Superintendent Orr, who also teaches science classes.
The school was founded in 1923 and has been in its current building since 1926. Its old-fashioned schoolhouse design fosters close relationships between students of different ages and staff members.
The Ukiah School District looks forward to continuing to provide quality education for the next 100 years, Orr said.
