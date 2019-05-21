UMATILLA — The city of Umatilla is seeking some fresh concepts to help promote its parks and recreation program.
A Tagline & Logo Design Competition is being held to solicit new and modern ideas. People who reside, work or attend school in Umatilla are eligible to submit up to three entries. Minors must have parent/guardian permission to participate.
The design will be used on such things as official documents, websites, city flags, official city pins, business cards, awards and other ways. The submissions must be positive and reflective of the community and lifestyle of Umatilla. It should capture what Umatilla means to the creator.
The top three finalists will each receive a cash prize. The winner will receive $50 and recognition during an upcoming city council meeting.
Submit entry ideas to Umatilla City Hall, 700 Sixth St. The contest ends June 30.
For the official contest rules, visit www.umatilla-city.org. For questions, call 541-922-3226, extension 108.
