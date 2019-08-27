UMATILLA — The city of Umatilla is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Kiwanis Park to celebrate improvements and to recognize the contributions of the Good Shepherd Community Health Foundation and the Hermiston Kiwanis Club.
The event is Friday, Sept. 6 at 1 p.m. at the park, 129 Walla Walla St., Umatilla. The celebration will include a short presentation by the mayor, city manager and others. In addition, refreshments will be served.
In 2018, the city’s Parks and Recreation Committee invited the Umatilla High School Youth Advisory Council to help identify which city parks were highest priority. The students sent out a survey and, based on a response rate of about 200, Kiwanis Park was identified as the most used and most in need of improvements.
Good Shepherd Community Health Foundation awarded the city with an $18,000 grant towards new playground equipment and the Hermiston Kiwanis donated $7,000 for lights at the basketball court. The city of Umatilla provided additional funding to build a second basketball court with lights, a fence and other improvements.
For more information, contact city recorder Nanci Sandoval at 541-922-3226 or nanci@umatilla-city.org.
