UMATILLA — Nominations are still open for the citizen and business of the year in Umatilla.
The awards banquet is Thursday, March 21 from 6-8 p.m. at El Rodeo, 705 Willamette Ave., Umatilla. The banquet also will feature dinner and a raffle, including gift cards and baskets from area businesses, a Pendleton Round-Up package and tickets to area attractions.
Banquet tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at the Umatilla Chamber of Commerce 100 Cline Ave., Rae’s Dayz Diner and Cakery, 1290 Sixth St., or the city of Umatilla, 700 Sixth St.
In addition, tickets and nomination forms are available at www.umatillaorchamber.org. For questions, call 541-922-4825.
