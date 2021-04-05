UMATILLA — The Umatilla Chamber of Commerce will hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, April 10, fro 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Snack Shack, 131 Sixth St., Umatilla.
The Snack Shack will be giving out free hot dogs and fountain drinks, and visitors will be eligible for door prize giveaways. Robert Hojaboom also will provide live music.
For more information, call Salud Campos, chamber executive director, at 541-922-4825.
