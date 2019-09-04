UMATILLA COUNTY — Businesses and nonprofit community groups in Umatilla County are invited to apply for financial assistance through the Community & Economic Development Small Grants Program.
Economic Development grants support efforts that will result in an increase of jobs and economic growth. This can apply to new businesses planning to open in Umatilla County or existing businesses looking to grow.
Community Development grants are focused on projects that enhance a community rather than simply being a donation sponsoring an event, cause or activity. The idea is that there will be something tangible that remains in the community beyond the end of the project. Eligible projects could include those that require a grant match from other programs.
The deadline to apply for a 2019 third quarter grant is Wednesday, Sept. 18 by 5 p.m. For a grant application, search www.umatillacounty.net. For questions, contact Gail Nelson, economic development coordinator, at 541-278-6283 or gail.nelson@umatillacounty.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.